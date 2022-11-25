Therapy dog brings smiles to Sierra Vista High School

It’s the second year the goldendoodle therapy dog has been at the school. His guardian, Principal Jessica Lovell, wants to help students cope with their anxiety.

On his way down a hallway at Sierra Vista High School, Dood the dog stopped at an open door leading to a culinary class — presumably, smelling something he wanted — and peered inside.

“Not culinary, buddy,” Principal Jessica Lovell told him.

The 2-year-old goldendoodle trotted back into the hallway and continued on to their destination: the school’s “Zen Den” wellness room.

It’s the second school year that Dood has been the therapy dog at Sierra Vista in southwest Las Vegas. He helps provide an outlet for students to combat their anxiety — particularly, following the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning.

Lovell, who was a teacher and school counselor at a handful of Clark County School District campuses before becoming a school administrator, said she bought Dood as a puppy specifically to be a therapy dog.

“I knew I wanted him to work with the kids in schools,” she said.

Dood doesn’t have an official certification, but he went through an intensive four-week “inpatient” training to prepare, said Lovell, who’s his guardian.

‘Takes away all my problems’

When she was an assistant principal at Palo Verde High School in northwest Las Vegas, Lovell was thinking about the impact of the pandemic on students.

“Even before the pandemic, I noticed a rise in anxiety,” she said.

Lovell said students who have experienced trauma didn’t know how to cope with it, and the pandemic made matters worse.

She has a niece at the private Faith Lutheran Middle School &High School, which has a therapy dog named Esther, and it got her thinking about that option for Sierra Vista.

Sometimes, students can’t verbalize how they’re feeling, and having something else to focus on can help bring those feelings out, Lovell said, as well as provide a sense of calm and help with gaining coping strategies.

Sierra Vista junior Roman Dobos, 17, said he first met Dood while the therapy dog was walking around campus. Dood sniffed his hand and started licking it.

“When I’m really stressed out, I come and pet him, and it helps me out a lot,” Roman said.

He later added: “He just takes away all my problems.”

Part of the school community

It’s unusual for Clark County School District campuses to have a therapy dog, but the number of schools with one is growing, Lovell said. A spokesperson said the district does not keep track of the number of schools with therapy dogs.

Lovell started bringing Dood to principal meetings with her last school year and has received a lot of questions about how having a therapy dog works at Sierra Vista.

It’s a lot of work, she said, noting that the rewards far outweigh the effort.

In order to have a dog on campus, Lovell had to obtain permission from a number of sources, including the school district’s risk management department and a region superintendent.

She also notified Sierra Vista parents — particularly, as a heads-up for any students who are allergic to dogs. Goldendoodles, though, are popular therapy dogs because in addition to their cheerful demeanor, they’re generally regarded as more allergy-friendly than many other breeds.

While on campus, Dood sports a custom-made scarf with his name. He also wears a blue vest that includes his school identification badge, a Sierra Vista patch and a “therapy dog” patch.

Dood is part of the school community, Lovell said. He appears on the school’s website and in the yearbook. And he attends special events such as athletic games, homecoming, prom and graduation.

He also has helped Lovell in her role as principal.

One of the hardest aspects of being a school administrator is “kids don’t want to talk to you,” Lovell said. Now, students recognize her as the lady who has a dog.

“Dood has really helped me bridge the gap with a lot of kids,” she said.

A typical day on campus

On a typical school day, Dood greets students in the quad as they arrive before classes begin. After all of that excitement, he’s usually ready for a nap on his dog bed in Lovell’s office.

Then, they visit classrooms.

“He loves an open classroom door,” Lovell said.

Dood continues on to lunch duty. His favorite day is when Raising Cane’s is offered because he can eat chicken that’s dropped on the ground, Lovell said.

At dismissal time, Dood mingles with students and teachers again. And throughout the school day, Lovell receives calls over Sierra Vista’s radio system that someone needs Dood.

The popular canine also frequents the “Zen Den.”

The space has dim lighting and comfortable seating such as sofas and bean bag chairs. Chalkboards on one wall are covered with student drawings. Neon signs display inspirational words: Dream. Believe. Achieve.

Roman — who has two cats at home, but no dogs — sat on a sofa on a recent Wednesday petting Dood, who rested his head on his lap.

“He’s tired, huh?” the student said.

“It’s afternoon nap time,” Lovell replied.

Being the big dog on campus can be tiring and overstimulating sometimes. When Dood needs a break, he curls up under Lovell’s desk.

It’s a sign he needs some rest before he’s ready to venture out again on campus.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.