Trustees to reconsider Superintendent Jesus Jara’s termination

Clark County School Board trustees will vote again on the fate of Superintendent Jesus Jara after a board member said she regrets her vote last month to terminate his contract.

Trustees Irene Cepeda, Evelyn Garcia Morales and Lola Brooks sent a letter to board counsel and board President Linda Cavazos requesting two new agenda items for the Nov. 18 board meeting: rescinding Jara’s termination and investigating potential harassment of Jara and other board members.

The board ended Jara’s contract “for convenience,” on a 4-3 vote, meaning trustees didn’t have to cite any particular reason, on Oct. 28. Trustees Danielle Ford, Cepeda, Cavazos and Lisa Guzman voted to end the contract, while Brooks, Katie Williams and Garcia Morales voted against the move.

Cepeda, the board’s vice president, provided the swing vote that led to the termination of Jara’s contract after voting in May to extend it until early 2023. After his contract was terminated, trustees told the Review-Journal that Jara would remain on the job for 30 days.

But Cepeda said Saturday that she voted to terminate Jara because of the “toxic environment” of the board.

“I’ve lost my own voice trying to find middle ground and consensus in a board so painfully divided,” she wrote in a statement released to the Review-Journal. “More and more troubling information has come out about the process of termination, his tenure, and work environment.”

Two days before his contract was terminated, Jara emailed Board President Linda Cavazos and outlined allegations about her behavior, including that she sent a text message to his chief of staff implying he had support to become the next superintendent.

Cepeda, Brooks and Garcia Morales are requesting an investigation into allegations of harassment Jara and other board members said they have faced. The board may vote on bringing in a third party to investigate, according to the letter requesting the new agenda items.

“As a board we haven’t taken responsibility for OUR contribution to CCSD’s problem,” Cepeda wrote. “We only blame him for actions that could have been avoided if we had a good rapport and guided him away from potential pitfalls. In some cases, this board has maneuvered him right towards them in an effort to remove him.”

