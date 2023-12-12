University police recognized for response to UNLV shooting

It was the first time the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents has met since the Dec. 6 shooting where a gunman killed three faculty members and seriously injured a fourth.

The state’s college and university system on Tuesday recognized university police for their response to the UNLV shooting last week and faculty members from throughout the state called for emergency campus security upgrades.

It was the first time the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents has met since the Dec. 6 shooting on the UNLV campus where a gunman killed three faculty members and seriously injured a fourth.

At the beginning of the meeting, Board Chair Byron Brooks asked for a moment of silence to honor the victims and “to reflect upon their contributions to the university.”

“To our students, faculty and staff — and the greater UNLV community — who have been so deeply affected by the senseless act of violence that occurred on the campus, please know that we’re here to support you,” Brooks said. “We stand with you, and we are Rebel Strong and UNLV Strong.”

He noted there are people who should be recognized for their swift action. He presented a certification of appreciation to Adam Garcia, director of the University Police Services Southern Command.

Brooks said he believes it was the swift action of Garcia’s team members that prevented further loss of life from occurring at UNLV.

Brooks also presented a resolution honoring the University Police Services Southern Command.

About a dozen employees were in attendance to accept the resolution, including dispatchers who were fielding calls during the active shooter incident, support staff and police officers.

The audience gave a standing ovation to both Garcia and University Police Services employees.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield also spoke at the meeting.

“I am keenly aware that there’s a lot of folks that are hurting still,” he said. “I will just say that I am, in general, a pretty positive person. This has rocked me to the core. I hurt for every single one of our folks at UNLV.”

Faculty members from across the state spoke during a public comment period.

“Our humanity feels imprisoned by a cult of guns,” said Doug Unger, president of the UNLV chapter of the Nevada Faculty Alliance.

After the mass shooting at the university, faculty, staff and students no longer feel safe, he said. He called for emergency assessments of campus security for all NSHE schools.

“It feels inconceivable to return to a campus with blood-stained halls, bashed-in doors, broken glass and triggering memories, but we know we must,” Unger said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

