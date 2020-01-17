Fatal, possibly wrong-way crash, to slow McCarran-area traffic

A fatal vehicle crash early Friday will hamper morning traffic on the northbound McCarran Airport connector. Exit 10 northbound to the airport is closed.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An overnight fatal crash, perhaps involving a wrong-way driver, will hamper morning traffic in the McCarran Airport connector.

#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash northbound Airport Connector and I-215. Northbound lanes closed. PIO on scene. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #Buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/07kPFrj4Og — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 17, 2020

The collision was reported shortly after 2:10 a.m. “southbound in the northbound lanes” of Interstate 215 on Paradise Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol incident website.

The northbound lanes are closed. Traffic coming from Interstate 15 onto the 215 and wanting to take Exit 10 will find it closed, likely for several hours.

It is possible the crash may have involved a wrong-way driver, the NHP post indicated.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.