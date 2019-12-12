Hundreds of wrong-way drivers reported on Nevada highways in 2019

The Nevada Highway Patrol has been dispatched on nearly 400 calls for wrong-way drivers in Southern Nevada so far this year, according to the agency.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk said there have been 384 calls in 2019. In 2018, there were 443.

“These are sobering numbers,” Buratczuk said in a statement. “We know 4 people in the last few weeks have been killed in Southern Nevada due to wrong way driving.”

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas on Dec. 5. A 39-year-old Henderson man died in a wrong-way crash on the same highway two days earlier, on Dec. 3.

A 75-year-old woman was critically injured in Henderson on Nov. 22 in a two-vehicle crash in which impairment was suspected. On Nov. 14, a drunken driving suspect traveling the wrong way on I-15 was killed in a multivehicle crash.

The Highway Patrol has been dispatched on 192 calls for wrong-way drivers in Northern Nevada so far this year and 157 calls in 2018, according to Buratczuk.

He said he did not have details for how many of the calls involved crashes.

