Woman critically hurt in DUI wrong-way crash in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2019 - 9:35 pm
 

A 75-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday night after what appeared to be a DUI wrong-way crash in Henderson, police said.

Officers were called to the scene about 7:55 p.m. at Marks Street and Sandhurst Road, just north of Warm Springs Road, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. The two-vehicle crash involved a wrong-way driver, she said.

A 75-year-old woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Rothmeyer said. A man in his 40s suffered minor injuries.

“Preliminarily, alcohol appears to be a factor,” Rothmeyer said, but it was not immediately clear which driver was suspected of impairment.

The intersection should remain closed in both directors for two to three hours, Rothmeyer said about 9:20 p.m. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

