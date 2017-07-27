Firefighters gain control of 3-alarm fire in central Las Vegas

One firefighter was slightly injured while battling the blaze early Thursday at a carpet recycling business.

Clark County firefighters are battling a blaze on Cameron Street, near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns in a wash near where county firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze on Cameron Street early Thursday morning. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Onlookers watch the fire burn in the wash near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The collapsed roof at a carpet recycling center after a fire razed the building located at 4365 Cameron Ave. Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The collapsed roof at a carpet recycling center after a fire razed the building located at 4365 Cameron Ave. Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Firefighters continue to work a fire at a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Firefighters continue to work a fire at a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A charred shipping container with debris after a fire razed a carpet recycling center at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A charred forklift sits under debris from a collapsed roof after a fire razed through a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Broken windows and debris after a fire razed through a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A vehicle sits under debris from a collapsed roof after a fire razed through a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A charred forklift sits under debris from a collapsed roof after a fire razed through a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Smoke billows from a shipping container after a fire razed through a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Firefighters spray water into a shipping container after a fire razed through a carpet recycling center located at 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The collapsed roof at a carpet recycling center after a fire razed the building located at 4365 Cameron Ave. Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A firefighter was slightly injured fighting a three-alarm building fire Thursday morning that destroyed a carpet-recycling business in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Fire Department crews responded about 1 a.m. to 4365 Cameron Ave., near Harmon Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Crews called a second alarm soon upon arrival. They later called in a third alarm.

“Crews quickly determined that the fire was extensive and integrity of the structure was in question,” the Fire Department said in a release.

Thick gray, smoke billowing from the building was visible from miles away early Thursday. A small knot of onlookers, phones pointed at a burning piece of debris in a water-filled wash between buildings, backed off and covered their mouths and noses.

Something was burning in the wash. Heard a firefighter tell an onlooker it's likely fuel burning, otherwise the water would extinguish it pic.twitter.com/ZggivsOTwN — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) July 27, 2017

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said firefighters got the blaze inside the building under control by about 6:30 a.m., but said they remained concerned that the building may collapse. The roof of the building already had caved in and a trailer and shipping container outside the business were also gutted. Crews were still on scene searching for hotspots and assessing the damage at 11 a.m.

Buchanan said one firefighter suffered a minor injury, but was treated and immediately went back to work on the fire.

One onlooker, Tony Stinziano, came to the scene because of a security alert his building was on fire. It turned out his building wasn’t burning, but the one adjacent to it was.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff photographer Richard Brian contributed to this report.