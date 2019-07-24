Flash flood watch issued as ‘monsoon season’ arrives in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley got its first taste of monsoon season Wednesday, prompting authorities to issue a flash flood watch for Clark County.

Keith Carbullido pulls up the car for his wife, Rosa Carbullido, in a downpour at Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The watch was issued at 12:30 p.m. and was in effect until 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier storms dumped heavy rain in parts of the southern valley and triggered a flash flood warning near Primm.

The storms made for an interesting morning commute for some, with reports of heavy showers over Henderson beginning at 8 a.m., and more than a 3/4 inches recorded at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex by 11 a.m.

No major flooding had been reported as of 10:30 a.m., according to Henderson Fire Department spokesperson Kathleen Richards.

However, students at Touro University Nevada in Henderson were forced to navigate the parking lots carefully after a running stream formed on American Pacific and Auto Mall Drive around 9 a.m.

“Some of our parking for students is across that street. We now have one of our security guards helping students,” said Melody Crickman, director of marketing and public relations for the university.

Crickman said most of the water had receded by late morning, leaving “just a tiny little stream.”

The storms had mostly cleared out of the area by midday but forecasters were expecting more to develop in the afternoon, prompting issuance of the flash flood watch.

The weather service issued a flash flood warning at 11 a.m. for an area between Nipton and Mountain Pass, south of Primm, where heavy rain began falling about 10:30 a.m. The warning will remain in place until 1:30 p.m.

“A watch is issued for the potential of flash flooding,” weather service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk explained. “A warning is issued where flash flood is either ongoing or expected to occur.”

The threat of more thunderstorms and heavy rain will persist for the next two days, the weather service said.

There is a 20 percent chance for storms both on Wednesday and Thursday accompanied by a mix of clouds and sun.

Parts of the valley also could also experience winds up to 30 mph “with any one of the thunderstorms,” Steele said.

Meanwhile, temperatures will gradually increase approaching the weekend as the valley dries up and the cloud cover thins out. Wednesday will reach 103 followed by highs of 104 on Thursday and 105 on Friday while Saturday and Sunday will jump to near 109.

Overnight temperatures will hover between 84 and 88 this week.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.