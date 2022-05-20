Forklift driver killed in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said a forklift driver was killed in a workplace accident late Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police Lt. Greg Everett said police were called to a warehouse in the 3000 block of Lamb Boulevard at 11:23 p.m.

“Forklift driver accidentally tipped vehicle over causing the driver to die,” Everett wrote in a text. “Coroner advised.”

Further information was not immediately available. The name of the person was not immediately released.

