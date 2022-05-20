73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Forklift driver killed in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 6:29 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said a forklift driver was killed in a workplace accident late Thursday.

Police Lt. Greg Everett said police were called to a warehouse in the 3000 block of Lamb Boulevard at 11:23 p.m.

“Forklift driver accidentally tipped vehicle over causing the driver to die,” Everett wrote in a text. “Coroner advised.”

Further information was not immediately available. The name of the person was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
Tony Spilotro and the mystery of Lake Mead’s body in a barrel
2
Two Supreme Court justices say prosecutor can’t serve in state Senate
Two Supreme Court justices say prosecutor can’t serve in state Senate
3
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
Outbreaks investigated at 9 hospitals, 3 nursing facilities
4
EDITORIAL: As Yellen drops the ‘S’ word, the president cringes
EDITORIAL: As Yellen drops the ‘S’ word, the president cringes
5
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
Las Vegas area facing fast-rising rents, ranks No. 2
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alan Azzarello, of San Jose, California, pumps diesel fuel at a Shell station on Blue Diamond R ...
Pain at the pump persists, forcing drivers to make changes
By Emerson Drewes / RJ

Gas customers say they’ve been having to drive less or adjust their budgets to accommodate the rise in gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley. On Thursday the median price for a gallon of gas was $5.20.