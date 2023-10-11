78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup banner from winning slot machine — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 8:32 pm
 
Updated October 10, 2023 - 8:53 pm
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner be ...
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The well-traveled Stanley Cup sits at left as Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone pulls an ...
The well-traveled Stanley Cup sits at left as Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone pulls an oversized slot machine handle during the banner ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The three "winners" were icons of the Stanley Cup. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner be ...
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner be ...
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner be ...
Golden Knights players gather during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner rises before the NHL opening night game with the Golde ...
The 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner rises before the NHL opening night game with the Golden Knights against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The keeper of the cup takes it away following the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship ...
The keeper of the cup takes it away following the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner with the Golden Knights before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) carries out the Stanley Cup during the raising of the ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) carries out the Stanley Cup during the raising of the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their NHL opening night game against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In true Las Vegas style, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone paraded the real Stanley Cup onto the ice before hitting three Lord Stanley Cups on an oversized slot machine Tuesday night.

The championship banner was then raised to the top of T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights launched defense of their title in the season opener with a sellout crowd cheering them on against the Seattle Kraken.

It was just a little under four months ago when the Knights manhandled the Florida Panthers to win the championship in their sixth season, just as team owner Bill Foley predicted when the franchise first took to the ice.

In the opener, the VGK scored at the 12:44 mark of the first period with Chandler Stevenson giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.

Last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP Jonathan Marchessault added a goal a few minutes later for a 2-0 VGK lead after the first period of the season.

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney will be writing about the event, but enjoy these early RJ pictures.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
2
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
Why California’s tech millionaires and billionaires are moving to Las Vegas
3
CARTOONS: How to explain poverty to your son
CARTOONS: How to explain poverty to your son
4
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
Case of missing California teen leads to Nevada
5
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Caesars releases new details on cyberattack
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights unveil Stanley Cup championship rings at special dinner
Knights unveil Stanley Cup championship rings at special dinner
Knights fulfill dying fan’s wish, bring Stanley Cup to grave
Knights fulfill dying fan’s wish, bring Stanley Cup to grave
Golden Knights begin season with special lineup
Golden Knights begin season with special lineup
Knights return to camp motivated to chase another Stanley Cup
Knights return to camp motivated to chase another Stanley Cup
Graney: Playoff MVP award hasn’t changed Jonathan Marchessault
Graney: Playoff MVP award hasn’t changed Jonathan Marchessault
Golden Knights add streaming option to go with new TV deal
Golden Knights add streaming option to go with new TV deal