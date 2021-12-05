Great Santa Run makes live return downtown — PHOTOS
After a year off for only virtual activity because of COVID-19, the Las Vegas Great Santa Run made a return to Fremont Street on Saturday morning.
The in-person event kicked off at 8 a.m. Chippendales at the Rio are the grand marshals, with appearances by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the O.V. Elvi dance team, singer Gabriella Versace, and performers Fit4Mom and Rialcris.
Hundreds of people dressed as Santa Claus or elfs or not, ran or walked to raise money for Opportunity Village’s more than 3,000 clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.
A virtual run continues through Dec. 26. Go opportunityvillage.org for registration and related info.