Great Santa Run makes live return downtown — PHOTOS

After a year off for only virtual activity because of COVID-19, the Las Vegas Great Santa Run made a return to Fremont Street on Saturday morning.

A runner leaps over a puddle during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners gather at the starting line during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners begin the race during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Andy Delgado, of Las Vegas, warms up before running the 5K during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Santa makes an appearance at the pre-race festivities at Fremont Street Experience alongside event host Alyssa Deitsch during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners cheer before the race starts during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Mayor Carolyn Goodman laughs with Chippendales dancers after posing for photos at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

A Grinch is among the Santas during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

English bulldog Chance dressed up for the pet costume contest during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners begin the race during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Lainee Villaneuva, 8, weighs in at 51 pounds outside the Heart Attack Grill during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Lynne Carino, of Las Vegas, warms up at Fremont Street Experience before the The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners make way down Las Vegas Boulevard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners and their pets make way down Las Vegas Boulevard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Menchie Aquino fixes her son Kyler Nickisher's hat while his dad Chris Nickisher holds him during the pre-race festivities at Fremont Street Experience as part of The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Santas warm up at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Ron Ischer, center, pets a giant schnauzer at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. Ischer brought his two giant schauzers Baron and Duchess along for the run.

Jeff May wears a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under his Santa beard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners and their pets make way down Las Vegas Boulevard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Mayor Carolyn Goodman poses for photos with Chippendales dancers at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Josef Nagele, left, and Amanda Nagele suit up for The Las Vegas Great Santa Run at Fremont Street Experience

Lannette Hauck, left, play fights with Stephen Paez at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. Hauck said she was showing off her superpowers after getting a COVID-19 booster vaccination.

Santas make way to Fremont Street Experience for the festivities during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Acrobats perform at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Michael Lanzilotta fixes the naughty and nice hats on his shitzus Armani and Gucci as Michigan couple Cristy Passino and Brent Passino look on during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The Passinos said they are in town for their wedding Sunday.

Luna Armenta, 2, gives her dad Miguel Espinoza a thumbs up after tying his shoe during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Matt Huss and Amanda Huss steer their sons Gabriel Huss, 6, left, and Ian Huss, 3, during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

Runners reach the finish line during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run

The in-person event kicked off at 8 a.m. Chippendales at the Rio are the grand marshals, with appearances by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the O.V. Elvi dance team, singer Gabriella Versace, and performers Fit4Mom and Rialcris.

Hundreds of people dressed as Santa Claus or elfs or not, ran or walked to raise money for Opportunity Village’s more than 3,000 clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

A virtual run continues through Dec. 26. Go opportunityvillage.org for registration and related info.