Great Santa Run makes live return downtown — PHOTOS

December 4, 2021 - 5:20 pm
 
A runner leaps over a puddle during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners gather at the starting line during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners begin the race during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Andy Delgado, of Las Vegas, warms up before running the 5K during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Santa makes an appearance at the pre-race festivities at Fremont Street Experience alongside event host Alyssa Deitsch during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners cheer before the race starts during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Mayor Carolyn Goodman laughs with Chippendales dancers after posing for photos at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A Grinch is among the Santas during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
English bulldog Chance dressed up for the pet costume contest during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners begin the race during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Lainee Villaneuva, 8, weighs in at 51 pounds outside the Heart Attack Grill during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Lynne Carino, of Las Vegas, warms up at Fremont Street Experience before the The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners make way down Las Vegas Boulevard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners and their pets make way down Las Vegas Boulevard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Menchie Aquino fixes her son Kyler Nickisherճ hat while his dad Chris Nickisher holds him during the pre-race festivities at Fremont Street Experience as part of The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Santas warm up at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Ron Ischer, center, pets a giant schnauzer at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. Ischer brought his two giant schauzers Baron and Duchess along for the run. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jeff May wears a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under his Santa beard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners and their pets make way down Las Vegas Boulevard during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Mayor Carolyn Goodman poses for photos with Chippendales dancers at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Josef Nagele, left, and Amanda Nagele suit up for The Las Vegas Great Santa Run at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Lannette Hauck, left, play fights with Stephen Paez at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. Hauck said she was showing off her superpowers after getting a COVID-19 booster vaccination. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Santas make way to Fremont Street Experience for the festivities during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Acrobats perform at Fremont Street Experience during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Michael Lanzilotta fixes the naughty and nice hats on his shitzus Armani and Gucci as Michigan couple Cristy Passino and Brent Passino look on during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The Passinos said they are in town for their wedding Sunday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Luna Armenta, 2, gives her dad Miguel Espinoza a thumbs up after tying his shoe during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Matt Huss and Amanda Huss steer their sons Gabriel Huss, 6, left, and Ian Huss, 3, during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Runners reach the finish line during The Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. The event supports people with disabilities at Opportunity Village. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After a year off for only virtual activity because of COVID-19, the Las Vegas Great Santa Run made a return to Fremont Street on Saturday morning.

The in-person event kicked off at 8 a.m. Chippendales at the Rio are the grand marshals, with appearances by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, the O.V. Elvi dance team, singer Gabriella Versace, and performers Fit4Mom and Rialcris.

Hundreds of people dressed as Santa Claus or elfs or not, ran or walked to raise money for Opportunity Village’s more than 3,000 clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.

A virtual run continues through Dec. 26. Go opportunityvillage.org for registration and related info.

