Gusty winds, highs around 103 forecast for Las Vegas on Friday

Temperatures slightly above normal will be accompanied by some gusty winds Friday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds will be 5 to 15 mph early with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high should be 103.

With August being devoid of precipitation, there is a “tease” of moisture heading into the valley, said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

“We’ve been watching the humidity coming into the Colorado River Valley all morning,” Morgan said. “It’s going to make it feel a bit sticky, but it is not going to translate into any thunderstorms.”

If no rain falls, this will be the 13th completely dry August since the mid-1930s.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be around 103 with 10 to 15 mph winds. Sunday’s highs could reach 104.

Overnight lows will range from 80 to 83.