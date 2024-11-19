56°F
Helicopter to monitor background radiation near Strip ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

A National Nuclear Security Administration helicopter will conduct surveillance flights in and ...
A National Nuclear Security Administration helicopter will conduct surveillance flights in and around the Las Vegas Strip starting Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in advance of the Las Vegas Grand Prix (NNSA)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2024 - 4:01 pm
 

As is practice with major Las Vegas events, the Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration will begin helicopter radiological surveys Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend.

NNSA’s Nuclear Emergency Support Team Aerial Measuring System aircraft will measure expected background radiation as part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety during the event, according to a press release.

The public may see a Leonardo AW-139 helicopter, which is equipped with radiation-sensing technology. The helicopter will fly at relatively low levels.

“These surveys are a normal part of security and emergency preparedness activities,” the organization said. “NNSA is making the public aware of the upcoming flights so citizens who see the low-flying aircraft are not alarmed.”

NEST is an element of the nation’s nuclear or radiological emergency response capability.

Christmas and New Year’s Eve are similar events that may see such aerial surveillance, according to a post on X by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The NNSA administers the Nevada National Security Site northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

