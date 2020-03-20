Help Las Vegas nonprofits assist community members in need

Nonprofits, service agencies seek donated items, money and time as they assist families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three Square has established a Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund. (Mia Sims, Las Vegas Review-Journal/@miasims___)

Ronald McDonald House CEO Alyson McCarthy is shown at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas, in Las Vegas in this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo. The nonprofit continues to serve families during the pandemic. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Malcolm McCollum, Opportunity Village regional retail operations manager, looks at items that were donated to Opportunity Village in this May 14, 2018, file photo. The nonprofit is accepting donations to support its programs, along with gently used items for its Thrift Store. (Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Shade Tree has started the “Love Us from a Distance” campaign, accepting donations to assist women, children and pets staying at the shelter. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A new healing garden at the Shade Tree shelter in North Las Vegas is shown in this May 8, 2019, file photo. The Shade Tree is accepting donations for women and children staying at the shelter. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

St. Jude's Ranch for Children continues to serve children and foster parents at its campus in Boulder City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Runners participate in the annual Funny Bunny Race to benefit Friends of Parkinson's in this March 26, 2016, file photo. The nonprofit is accepting donations of nonperishable food, water and paper products to assist individuals with Parkinson's and seniors. (Friends of Parkinson's)

Donations to HopeLink of Southern Nevada, shown in this file photo, support food programs for seniors and other services. (Special to View)

Communities in Schools of Nevada will host its eighth annual Fill the Bus school supply drive online with a drive-thru drop-off event scheduled for July 31. (Las Vegas Photo & Video/Communities in Schools of Nevada)

The Center's executive director John Waldron is shown in this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo. The Center continues to provide programs and community services during the pandemic. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Bottled water donations are shown in this July 27, 2017, file photo. HELP of Southern Nevada will have its "HELP2O" water drive from July 1 through Aug. 31. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Volunteers Sara Ricciardi and her daughter Grace, 14, of Henderson prepare food for a later bag-filling assembly line at Serving Our Kids Foundation in Henderson on April 15, 2020. The nonprofit is accepting donations to help provide weekend meal bags to children. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Randy Griebel, center, helps students and sisters Tamira Williams, left, and Alex Coulter, right, in a framing class for homeless youth as part of HomeAid WORKS at Cooper Roofing & Solar in this Oct. 14, 2019, file photo. HomeAid of Southern Nevada is hosting its “Essentials Drive” online to benefit nonprofits. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Golden Rainbow continues to provide services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada during the pandemic. (Golden Rainbow)

Staff, volunteers, and supporters of Golden Rainbow form a living ribbon in front of the Tropicana hotel-casino in this June 10, 2015, file photo. The nonprofit continues to provide services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Help of Southern Nevada offices at 1640 E. Flamingo Rd. #100 is seen tin this Aug. 23, 2016, file photo. Donations to the nonprofit support social and homeless services and other programs. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 2016 Candlelighters Superhero 5K with Chet Buchanan took place at Mountain's Edge Exploration Park in this Sept. 10, 2016, file photo. The nonprofit is accepting donations of sanitizing supplies to assist families affected by childhood cancer. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Abraham Gonzalez insulates a water heater outside a Las Vegas home in this Dec. 12, 2017, file photo. Rebuilding Together, a nationwide non-profit organization, continues to do critical home repairs for water heaters, heating and A/C systems during the pandemic. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

AFAN supporters at the 29th Annual AIDS Walk Las Vegas at Town Square in this April 7, 2019, file photo. The nonprofit continues to serve the Las Vegas community during the pandemic. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Scott Shepard carries a box of donated food into a large refrigerator at Casa de Luz community resource center in this Feb. 22, 2016, file photo. The center is asking for donations to support its food pantry and programs. Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Jewel performs with children from the Inspiring Children Foundation onstage at INSPIRE charity event in 2017 at Palazzo. The singer-songwriter is offering free online mental health tools during the pandemic (Las Vegas Sands / Key Lime Photography)

Volunteer Mary Burns, 61, of Las Vegas, right, and Diana Barrett, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley pantry director, are shown with food delivery bags for home-bound seniors, in this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo. The nonprofit will use donations to purchase food for seniors. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Spread the Word Nevada offices and warehouse in Henderson, in this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo. The nonprofit is asking for donations to assist children in need. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Books at Spread the Word Nevada offices in Henderson, in this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo. Individuals can sponsor backpacks for children through the nonprofit. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Rape Crisis Center of Las Vegas' executive director, Daniele Staple, left, Rep. Dina Titus, second from left, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, center, and staff celebrate the grand opening of the organization's new office in Las Vegas in this Feb. 19, 2019, file photo. The nonprofit is accepting applications for its summer volunteer class (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Daniele Staple, executive director of the Rape Crisis Center in Las Vegas, is shown in this file photo. The center has online resources and services available for Southern Nevada survivors. (Frank Alejandre/El Tiempo)

A view of one of the parenting teen rooms at the St. Jude's Ranch for Children in Boulder City in this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo. The nonprofit has created an Amazon wish list to assist children and youth. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors take photos and play with Mia the cat at a pop-up cat cafe at Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas in this Feb. 10, 2018, file photo. The animal rescue is accepting donations of supplies for its pet pantry. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada is providing support to those affected by emergency situations. (Ronda Churchill/View file photo)

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth has set up an Amazon Wish List for items to assist people ages 12 to 20. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Community organizations need donated items and money to assist their clients, individuals and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This list is updated as more information becomes available.

Communities in Schools of Nevada is accepting donations for its eighth annual Fill the Bus school supply drive to benefit low-income students. Donors can purchase supplies online via wish lists with Walmart and Amazon, or make a monetary donation. The nonprofit will also host a drive-thru drop-off event from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 at Sam’s Club, 7100 W. Arroyo Crossing Parkway. School supplies, hygiene products and clothing/uniform donations can be dropped off at the event, which will follow social distance guidelines. Donors will remain in their cars and volunteers will unload the items. For a list of supplies needed and links to the wish lists, visit cisnevada.org/events.

Foster Kinship, a nonprofit that serves kinship caregivers who are caring for their relative’s children, is seeking donations of diapers, formula and money to support kinship families. For more information, call 702-546-9988 or visit fosterkinship.org.

Project 150, a nonprofit that provides food and hygiene products to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students, has begun its annual school supply collection. New school supplies needed include backpacks, binders, black and blue ink pens, mechanical or No. 2 pencils, pocket folders, college ruled spiral notebooks and binder pouches. New underwear, bras, crew or tank undershirts and hygiene items are also requested. Project 150’s annual back-to-school shopping event for high school students will be from Aug. 10 to Aug. 21. Event registration and an appointment is required and space is limited. The House of Blues Restaurant & Bar at Mandalay Bay is offering the “Get Some, Give Some” meal-matching campaign to benefit Project 150. For every single entree purchased for dine-in, takeout or delivery, House of Blues will provide one meal to the nonprofit. For more information, visit project150.org or call 702-721-7150.

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada continues to provide 24-hour crisis support during the pandemic to help victims of crime and violence, home insecure residents and others in emergency situations. The Center also coordinates weekly meals to help seniors and others, and provides programs and community services to the LGBTQ+ community and low-income residents in the organization’s downtown neighborhood. The nonprofit is in need of financial donations and donations of PPE. thecenterlv.org

HopeLink of Southern Nevada is hostings its Back2School fundraiser through July. Monetary donations will be used to purchase basic school supplies for students. Donations of loose-leaf paper, pencils, binders, notebooks, protractors and colored pencils may be dropped off at HopeLink’s office, 178 Westminster Way, Henderson. The Crossing Church campuses at 7950 W. Windmill Lane and 3535 W. Sahara Ave. also will be accepting donations and supplies through July 24. To donate online, visit link2hope.org.

Seasons Grocery & Deli at Lake Las Vegas, 20 Costa Di Lago, Henderson, is collecting new or gently used books this summer to benefit Spread the Word Nevada. A donation bin is located at the store. Those who donate books on Fridays will receive a free coffee or tea. Store shoppers can also donate their change from purchases to the nonprofit through Seasons Grocery’s summer-long round-up program. Bins are also located at the nearby Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, 101 Via Vin Santo, Henderson. spreadthewordnevada.org/givebooks

Donations to Opportunity Village support programs and services for individuals with intellectual and related disabilities and their families. In addition to monetary donations, the nonprofit is also in need of vinyl and nitrile gloves, disposable and N95 face masks and disposable hooded coveralls. Gently used items are also being accepting for the Opportunity Village Thrift Store, 390 S. Decatur Blvd. Items can be dropped off at the store, or from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at two attended donation sites: The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, and Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive. Donors can also request a donation pickup by calling 702-383-5911. opportunityvillage.org

Serving Our Kids Foundation is accepting food and monetary donations to provide food bags to homeless and at-risk children. Food donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays (with other days available by appointment) at the warehouse, 121 Industrial Park Road, Suite 110, Henderson. To support the nonprofit, visit servingourkids.org.

Adam’s Place is accepting donations to support its programs helping local families coping with loss from death, divorce, illness or deportation. The nonprofit is now located at 1120 Shadow Lane near University Medical Center. The location will be used for support group meetings for children, teens and families, and this fall’s Camp Cope programs. Adam’s Place will continue to offer virtual programs and resources during the pandemic. To donate or volunteer, visit adamsplacelv.org.

Skye Canyon will host a back-to-school supply drive for the Assistance League of Las Vegas’ Operation School Bell from July 13 to 19. The drive is part of the Skye Serves charitable program. Backpacks, scissors, thumb drives, calculators, notebooks, rulers, paper, washable markers and new and unworn children’s athletic shoes are among the items needed. For a complete list of supplies and donation drop-off locations, visit skyecanyon.com/school-drive.

HELP of Southern Nevada’s ninth annual “HELP2O” Water Drive to help the local homeless population runs through Aug. 31. Donations of bottled water can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the HELP of Southern Nevada Framing Hope Warehouse, 1600 E. Flamingo Road. Monetary donations will also be accepted online at helpsonv.org. The nonprofit has also partnered with Las Vegas-based jeweler Dee Berkley for a fundraiser featuring four new bracelets. Dee Berkley Jewelry will donate a portion of proceeds for each bracelet sold to HELP of Southern Nevada through July 15. The bracelets start at $30 and are available at deeberkleyjewelry.com.

The Shade Tree is accepting donations to assist women and children at its summer shelter. Donations of new and gently used bath and hand towels, sunscreen, cases of water bottle and lip balm can be made at 1 W. Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas. No more than two people may drop off items and social distancing protocols will be followed. To schedule a donation drop-off appointment, email donations@theshadetree.org. To donate funds, visit theshadetree.org.

Share Village, formerly Veterans Village, is in need of the following items: homemade or disposable masks; new, commercial grade carpet; and nonperishable food donations for its pantry service. Bottled water donations are also needed and can be dropped off at 50 N. 21st St. To make a monetary donation, visit sharelasvegas.org.

Positively Arts, a nonprofit that provides performing arts training to children across the Las Vegas Valley, will present its “Get Launched Vegas” voice competition and fundraiser online starting July 16. The top five finalists will perform Aug 3 at The Space. The competition is open to ages 10 to 18. For details, visit positivelyarts.org.

Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation seeks monetary donations to support programs and services for children with visual impairments. The nonprofit has offered “after-school” online programs and a virtual summer camp for kids in grades K-12. Preschool age students also continue to receive online learning. Donations will help fund programs and purchase supplies, including masks, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products. To donate, visit nvblindchildren.org.

Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is asking for donations to support its Emergency COVID-19 Help Fund to provide basic living needs to pediatric patients in treatment and their families in financial need. The nonprofit will offer its 24th annual Camp Cartwheel Summer Camp at Torino Ranch online from July 20 to 25. To donate, visit nvccf.org.

Friends of Parkinson’s is accepting donations of nonperishable food, paper products and water to help individuals with Parkinson’s disease and seniors who are shut in during COVID-19. Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at 2400 N. Tenaya Way, Suite 101A, and at 2518 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 102, in Henderson. The nonprofit is also seeking monetary donations to help support its programs and services. friendsofparkinsons.org; 702-381-4141

Salvation Army Southern Nevada needs bottled water donations for the homeless this summer. Cases and pallets of bottled water can be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the 35 W. Owens Ave. campus. The bottled water will go to the nonprofit’s residential clients, homeless and others receiving daily community meals, overnight shelter and the day shelter. To make a monetary donation, visit salvationarmysouthernnevada.org.

Hearts Alive Village Animal Rescue has expanded its Kendall’s Kupboard pet pantry to become a distribution center. Pet owners in need of assistance can make an appointment to pick up pet food via a “drive thru” distribution through the nonprofit’s website. A link to the group’s Amazon wish list and monetary donations also can be found at heartsalivevillage.org/kendalls-kupboard.

New Vista is accepting monetary donations to support its services and programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The nonprofit has also started a campaign to raise funds toward renovating homes at the New Vista Ranch. The ranch provides a nature driven, campus-like setting for children and young adults living with IDD. To donate, visit newvistanv.org/donate.

Golden Rainbow continues to offer housing, education and financial assistance to men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS. To support the nonprofit’s services and programs, visit goldenrainbow.org.

The Rape Crisis Center is focusing on online resources and services for Southern Nevada survivors. To support the nonprofit, or to volunteer, visit rcclv.org.

Bridge Counseling continues to provide sessions to clients via HIPPA compliant telehealth services during regular business hours. The nonprofit counseling center offers group, family and individual counseling services. Free telehealth therapy is available for first responders who were employed during Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting and are experiencing renewed anxiety, depression or PTSD symptoms due to the pandemic. To schedule a session or to donate, visit bridgecounseling.org.

To donate to HomeAid of Southern Nevada, the outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, visit homeaidsn.org.

Project Marilyn is accepting donations of feminine hygiene products and monetary funds. The nonprofit provides monthly feminine hygiene products to homeless women and teens in need. The organization has To donate, visit projectmarilyn.com

The American Cancer Society of Nevada is accepting donations to continue its supportive services to cancer patients and survivors during the pandemic. To donate locally, visit relayforlife.org/snv or cancer.org/donatelocal.

The Sunrise Children’s Foundation continues to serve local homeless and foster families, and families living at the poverty level. The nonprofit works to give parents and their children access to food, baby formula, diapers, wipes and other infant/toddler supplies. To donate, visit sunrisechildren.org/donate.

Nevada PEP is offering virtual support groups in English and Spanish and live webinars during the pandemic. The nonprofit provides referral services, education and resources for families and providers of children with disabilities. To donate, visit nvpep.org/donate.html.

HELP of Southern Nevada seeks monetary donations to support its services. The nonprofit’s programs includes the Baby First Services Diaper Bank, the Work Opportunities Readiness Center, emergency resource services and homeless services. To donate, visit helpsonv.org/get_involved.php

The Nevada CASA Association needs volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to serve children in the foster care system. To volunteer, or to support the nonprofit’s training of volunteers, visit nvcasa.org/get-involved.

Lion Habitat Ranch seeks monetary donations to feed more than 30 lions, a giraffe, emus, ostriches and birds. The nonprofit wildlife sanctuary is offering “Streaming Safaris” to bring the zoo to kids at home during the pandemic. lionhabitatranch.org

Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, a program of HELP of Southern Nevada, continues to house youth during the pandemic and is not accepting donation drop-offs at this time. To purchase items from the center’s Amazon wish list or to make a monetary donation, visit helpsonv.org/programs-youth.php.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation continues to offer services to Southern Nevada families affected by childhood cancer. The nonprofit is collecting donations of hand sanitizer, masks, disinfectant wipes, sprays and cleaners to go to families to help keep kids battling cancer safe. candlelightersnv.org; 702-737-1919

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada provides critical home repairs to low-income seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and families. To donate, visit rtsnv.org/donate.

In response to the pandemic, Andson is offering at-home lessons for K-12 students in Southern Nevada. The nonprofit relies on community donations to support its academic, financial literacy and mentoring programs for youth. To donate, visit andson.org.

Aid for AIDS of Nevada continues to offer services to Southern Nevada adults and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. The office staff is working remotely and can be reached by calling 702-382-2326. To donate, visit afanlv.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter offers free, online trainings and workshops for caregivers, and programs for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s or related disorders. The nonprofit is accepting donations to continue to provide 24/7 support during the pandemic. alz.org/dsw

Casa de Luz, a Christian outreach organization, is asking for monetary donations to continue to support the community through its food pantry and programs. casadeluzlv.com

The Nevada Restaurant Association has created the Nevada Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to assist industry employees in Nevada. nvrestaurants.com

The Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation and singer-songwriter Jewel are offering free online mental health tools to help at-risk youth and families cope with anxiety, fear, isolation and depression. Resources are available at jewelneverbroken.com and twitch.tv/inspirehouse, a site created by the foundation’s youth to assist other children in quarantine through music, yoga, mediation, fitness and conversation. Jewel is also raising funds through a campaign to get 5,000 people to donate $1 a day for one year to the foundation. inspiringchildren.net/donate

The Cupcake Girls seeks monetary donations and Amazon gift cards as it continues to support clients during the pandemic. The nonprofit provides nonjudgmental and confidential support to women in the sex industry and those affected by sex trafficking. Donations will go toward purchasing groceries, diapers and other household supplies for women in need. Gift cards can be directed to Jenny Fay, the organization’s Las Vegas city director, at jenny.fay@thecupcakegirls.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas continues to serve families staying at the house during the pandemic. To assist families in need of meals and supplies, donations of gift cards from local grocery stores or Visa gift cards can be mailed to 2323 Potosi St., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Individuals also can support the dinner meal program for families for $50 by calling 702-252-4663. rmhlv.org/donate-online

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley needs unused canvas bags to provide emergency food deliveries to seniors. The nonprofit is also accepting monetary donations to buy food for senior citizens. To donate, call 702-633-7264. hhovv.org

Nevada H.A.N.D. is accepting monetary donations to continue to provide assistance to low-income individuals in Southern Nevada. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing affordable housing and supportive services to seniors and working families. nevadahand.org/donate.aspx; 702-340-7483

Grant a Gift Autism Foundation is offering online programs assist children with autism and their families. The foundation also offers a support line with information on child care, food, basic needs and other services at 702-564-2453. To support the foundation and its programs, visit grantagiftfoundation.org.

Nevada SPCA is closed for walk-in adoptions, but the animal shelter is continuing to support animals and prepare for any homeless animals surrendered because of the economic crisis. To donate food, toys, beds or other items, a link to the group’s Amazon wish list can be found at nevadaspca.org/in-kind-donations.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Nevada continues to provide resources and care for those living with the neuromuscular disease. To support the local MDA community and kids, visit mda.org/office/nevada.

The Life Time Foundation’s LIFTS program offers emergency assistance to team members who experience unexpected financial hardship. Contributions to the COVID-19 Relief Grant Program will be used to fund team member grants. ltfoundation.org

Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Southern Nevada is continuing to provide support to those affected by emergency situations. The nonprofit is operating via telephone instead of in person. tipoflasvegas.org/donate

Family Promise of Las Vegas needs items to assist homeless families. Sheets, pillows and blankets (all queen size), bath towels, soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the day center at 1410 S. Maryland Parkway. Donors should notify the nonprofit before dropping off by emailing info@fplv.org. For more information, visit familypromiselv.com.

U.S. Vets — Las Vegas, 7321 W. Charleston Blvd., needs nonperishable food, including rice, beans and pasta for its backup emergency supply. Other items requested are respirator masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. With social distancing guidelines in place, donors should call the nonprofit at 702-947-4478 before dropping off items at 525 E. Bonanza Road. Any monetary donations will be used to purchase emergency supplies. www.usvetsinc.org/lasvegas

SafeNest’s shelter families need hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and disposable gloves. Basic needs for adults and teens (shampoo, conditioner, ethnic hair care, tampons, deodorant, lotion and body wash) and for babies (diapers for baby sizes 4 to 6, pull-ups for toddlers sizes 2T to 5T, baby wipes and diaper cream) also are requested. Items can be dropped off at 3900 Meadows Lane. Monetary donations can be made at safenest.org/donate-money.

Lutheran Social Services of Nevada needs donations of Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves and masks for staff and volunteers, and seniors receiving home deliveries from LSSN. The organization also is accepting nonperishable foods (canned vegetables, rice, pasta, etc.) and monetary donations for the DigiMart food pantry. lssnv.org

Olive Crest Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and treating and educating at-risk children, is seeking donations of basic needs items such as diapers, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, lotions and baby items. To schedule a donation drop-off, call 702-835-1907. Monetary donations also are needed for the nonprofit’s Operation Independence for foster youth clients ages 15 to 24. To donate, visit olivecrest.org/nevada.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth has set up an Amazon Wish List for items to assist people ages 12 to 20 at http://a.co/br11IzN. Food gift cards, sealed nonperishable foods, hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies, thermometers, masks, gloves and prepaid phone cards are also needed. Items can be dropped off outside the drop-in center at 4981 Shirley St. nphy.org

The Nevada Community Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to aid Nevada nonprofit organizations assisting those affected by the pandemic, including seniors, vulnerable populations and first responders. nevadacf.org/donate-now.

To donate to Three Square food bank’s Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund, call 702-644-3663 or visit threesquare.org.

Spread the Word Nevada is distributing backpacks to children in need and is asking for donations. With a $10 donation, individuals can sponsor a backpack featuring five new books. To donate, visit spreadthewordnevada.org/givebooks.

Tyler Robinson Foundation, the Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit organization, has an online donation campaign to collect emergency funds to support families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. To learn more, visit trf.org/emergencyfund; to donate, visit trf.org/donate.

Jewish Nevada has set up a COVID-19 relief fund to support individuals and families experiencing increased hardship. The fund will go toward groceries and food, including kosher goods, financial assistance, and other essential goods and services such as medical needs, gasoline and child care. jewishnevada.org

Community Counseling Center of Southern Nevada is asking for financial assistance to carry out its behavioral health and substance use treatment. cccofsn.org/donate

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is accepting financial contributions to support its programs and services, including Meals on Wheels and Hands of Hope Community Food Pantry. catholiccharities.com/donate

United Way of Southern Nevada has established the UWSN Emergency Assistance and Community Needs Fund. To donate, visit uwsn.org/donate or text “UWSNFUND” to 313131.

To be added to this list, email Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.