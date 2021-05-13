1 dead after suspected DUI collision in Henderson

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street, the Henderson Police Department said in an emailed news release.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One person was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday night in Henderson, police said.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street, the Henderson Police Department said in an emailed news release Thursday morning.

Investigators believe a 2017 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Stephanie and failed to stop at a red traffic light. The Honda then crashed into a 2019 Penske International truck that was turning north onto Stephanie at the intersection, police said.

Impairment and speed were factors in the crash, police said.

The Honda’s driver died at the scene, and will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash marked the fourth traffic-related fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

