90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Henderson

1 dead after suspected DUI collision in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2021 - 9:22 am
 
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One person was killed in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday night in Henderson, police said.

The crash happened about 11:45 p.m. at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street, the Henderson Police Department said in an emailed news release Thursday morning.

Investigators believe a 2017 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on Stephanie and failed to stop at a red traffic light. The Honda then crashed into a 2019 Penske International truck that was turning north onto Stephanie at the intersection, police said.

Impairment and speed were factors in the crash, police said.

The Honda’s driver died at the scene, and will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The crash marked the fourth traffic-related fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
Las Vegas police find missing toddler’s body
2
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
Here are Las Vegas casinos that can operate at 100 percent capacity
3
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
Want to attend a Raiders game? Be prepared to empty your wallet
4
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
Here’s the Raiders’ 2021 full season schedule
5
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Police: Boyfriend of mother of missing toddler arrested on murder charge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Clark County may not reach vaccination goal to reopen by June 1
By / RJ

The health district’s chief health officer says about 50 percent of eligible Clark County residents 16 and older has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. Clark County has set a threshold of 60 percent before fully reopening.