1 killed in Henderson crash

Henderson police said that a van and a semi-truck collided near West Warm Springs and Eastgate roads around 4 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died following a crash in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

Henderson police in a statement that a van and a semi-truck collided near West Warm Springs and Eastgate roads around 4 p.m.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

The intersection was expected to be closed until about 8 p.m. while officers investigated the crash.

