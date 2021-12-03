61°F
Henderson

1 killed in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 6:38 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died following a crash in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

Henderson police in a statement that a van and a semi-truck collided near West Warm Springs and Eastgate roads around 4 p.m.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

The intersection was expected to be closed until about 8 p.m. while officers investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

