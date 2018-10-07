1-year-old found in tub at Henderson home in critical condition

A 1-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub, Henderson police said.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First responders were called about 2 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of East Texas Avenue, near South Boulder Highway and East Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Henderson detectives are investigating, Pena said.

No further information was immediately available.

