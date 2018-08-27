12-year-old on bike hit by pickup near Henderson junior high school

The boy was taken to the hospital with apparently survivable injuries after being hit Monday morning by a black Ford truck just south of Brown Junior High School.

A juvenile was hospitalized after being hit by a truck near Emden Street and East Warm Springs Road in Henderson, Monday morning, Aug. 27, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 12-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck Monday morning while riding a bicycle near a Henderson junior high school, police said.

About 7:15 a.m., a black Ford truck struck the boy near Emden Street and East Warm Springs Road, just south of Brown Junior High School at 307 Cannes St., according to Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena. The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that appear to be survivable, Pena said.

Police did not say whether the juvenile is a student at the middle school.

The pickup’s driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Pena said investigators do not suspect the driver of speeding or impairment.

