2 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Henderson

A contractor working on the roof accidentally sparked the fire, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

Crews battle a house fire Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two adults and two children were displaced after a house fire Monday night in Henderson.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. to a two-story, single family residence on Viola Circle, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive, according to Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

A contractor working on the roof accidentally sparked the fire. Smoke detectors inside the home enabled the family to get out of harm’s way.

There was no immediate estimate on the damages, Richards said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.