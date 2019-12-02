24-year-old motorcyclist killed in Henderson crash identified

Police say David Bacon, 24, of Henderson died when his 2008 Honda motorcycle struck the rear of a pickup truck that was eastbound on Warm Springs Road on Wednesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist killed last week in a crash in Henderson on Wednesday has been identified.

Henderson police said a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound on Warm Springs Road near Grayson Circle on Wednesday when it was struck from behind by a 2008 Honda motorcycle operated by as David Bacon, 24, of Henderson. The crash was reported at 11:21 p.m.

Bacon died at the scene of blunt force trauma with the manner of death listed as accident. Police originally said Bacon was 25, but the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday he was 24.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.

