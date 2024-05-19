94°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Henderson neighborhood

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
152 feet of screens: Henderson casino unveils revamped sportsbook
Oscar De La Hoya selling Henderson mansion
Henderson police release body-worn video from fatal barricade event
Baba Anal, left, and Satish Bhatnagar, the co-founders of the American Hindu Association, pose ...
Hindu group, aiming to build temple, alleges discrimination by Henderson
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2024 - 4:32 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2024 - 4:41 pm

Three people were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Henderson Police Department released the following statement:

“On May 19th, 2024, at approximately 3:20pm, the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3000 block of High View Drive in reference to a reported shooting incident.

Officers arrived on scene to discover 3 individuals with apparent gunshot wounds, and all 3 were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminarily, this incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide with no ongoing threat to the community.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Small fire hits iconic Nevada casino
recommend 2
Henderson motorcycle crash kills rider, injures passenger
recommend 3
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by SUV in Henderson
recommend 4
Late April storm soaks parts of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
Zion hiker dies near Angels Landing; 2nd hiker death in 2024
recommend 6
Small earthquake hits near Henderson