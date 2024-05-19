3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Henderson neighborhood

Three people were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Henderson, police said.

The Henderson Police Department released the following statement:

“On May 19th, 2024, at approximately 3:20pm, the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3000 block of High View Drive in reference to a reported shooting incident.

Officers arrived on scene to discover 3 individuals with apparent gunshot wounds, and all 3 were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminarily, this incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide with no ongoing threat to the community.”

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.