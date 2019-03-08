3 injured after head-on collision in Henderson

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were hospitalized after a head-on crash Thursday evening in Henderson, police said.

The crash happened about 5:10 p.m. on Volunteer Boulevard near Gilespie Street, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. Three people were taken to University Medical Center after two cars crashed into each other, he said.

It was unknown Thursday night how seriously the people were injured.

“Preliminary, it does not appear that there is any alcohol or impairment issues,” Pena said about the cause of the crash.

Westbound Volunteer Boulevard was closed Thursday night between Gilespie Street and Amigo Street. The road should be closed for about four more hours, Pena said about 7:50 p.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

35.962643, -115.157079