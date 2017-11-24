8-year-old boy hit by car in Henderson

An 8-year-old boy riding a bicycle was hit by a car Friday afternoon in Henderson, police said.

A boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after the car hit him about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, near the intersection of Silver Springs Parkway and Tomahawk Drive in Henderson. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal

He was hospitalized with serious injuries after the car hit him about 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Silver Springs Parkway and Tomahawk Drive, near Valle Verde Drive, Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams said.

Williams said the boy was in the crosswalk when he was hit by the car. Another child who was with the boy was not injured.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center.

Henderson Police Department traffic investigators are responding, Williams said.

Expect road closures in the area while police investigate.

