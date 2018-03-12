Henderson

A purr-fect weekend for pets in Henderson — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2018 - 9:49 pm
 
Updated March 11, 2018 - 11:49 pm

The Cats And Sin City cat club, in cooperation with the City of Henderson, presented the March Madness Cat Show this past weekend at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.

The 17-ring show was sanctioned by The International Cat Association (TICA), which administers the rules, licensing and management of hundreds of cat shows annually in more than 100 countries.

Judges evaluated a wide variety of pedigreed and household cats. The show featured many new, upcoming and unusual breeds.

In addition to the show, the event featured an array of breeders, with cats available for purchase, as well as vendors selling a variety of pet products.

