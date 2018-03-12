A purr-fect weekend for pets in Henderson — PHOTOS

The Cats And Sin City cat club, in cooperation with the City of Henderson, presented the March Madness Cat Show this past weekend at the Henderson Multigenerational Center.

Laura Haswell prepares her oriental shorthair, named Hojpoj Moonshine of Hotstuff, during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Debbie Prince judges a kitten during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Bobbi Temple carries her highlander cat, named Mackenna, during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Sharon Kalani judges a brown mackerel tabby during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Linda Mosher, of California, reacts after her 12-year-old household cat, named Sassy Got Swag, won best in show during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Susanna Shon, president of Cats and Sin City, kisses her peterbald cat during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Donna Armel judges a maine coon, named Ben Cartwight, during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Matt Martin carries a peterbald cat, named Matty Gizmo, during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Donna Armel judges a highlander cat, named Mackenna, during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Eileen Emrick plays with her tabby toyger, named Fortunes Promise, during the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Participants attend the March Madness Cat Show at the Henderson Multigenerational Center in Henderson on Saturday, March 11, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

The 17-ring show was sanctioned by The International Cat Association (TICA), which administers the rules, licensing and management of hundreds of cat shows annually in more than 100 countries.

Judges evaluated a wide variety of pedigreed and household cats. The show featured many new, upcoming and unusual breeds.

In addition to the show, the event featured an array of breeders, with cats available for purchase, as well as vendors selling a variety of pet products.

250 S. Green Valley Pkwy., Henderson