Beloved giraffe at Henderson’s Lion Habitat Ranch dies

A beloved giraffe at an animal habit in Henderson died Friday after an early morning fall.

Henderson is removing turf from one of its city parks

We have CCSD grads to thank for ‘Cheers,’ and here’s what else

Ozzie if fed by Cristina Cuellar, manager at the Lion Habitat Ranch, inside the giraffe's newly built enclosure at the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

UFC fighter Francis Nganno watches owner Keith Evans feed the giraffe Ozzie at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ozzie the giraffe looks over a newly built enclosure at the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

A beloved giraffe at an animal habit in Henderson died Friday after an early morning fall.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ozzie, one of our cherished animal family members,” a post from the Lion Habitat Ranch said on Facebook Friday morning.

According to the post, Ozzie succumbed to injuries he sustained from an early morning fall at the facility.

The Lion Habitat said in the post that “in the quiet hours before dawn, something startled Ozzie, causing him to stumble. As we meticulously reviewed the video footage, we pinpointed the the cause of the fall.”

The venue said that Ozzie had been “startled from his peaceful evening nap.”

“Ozzie fought valiantly to rise, and our dedicated staff, owners, and veterinarians rallied around him. They worked tirelessly, providing round-the-clock medical care, their unwavering commitment a testament to the bond we share with our animal family,” the post said.

In honor of Ozzie, the Lion Habitat announced that it will be closed on Friday to mourn and remember his legacy.