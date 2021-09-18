94°F
Bicyclist struck by SUV in Henderson dies at hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2021 - 3:52 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car Friday night in Henderson, police said.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. Friday at West Lake Mead Parkway and Perlite Way, west of Water Street, the Henderson Police Department said. Investigators believe the crash happened when a Alfa Romeo SUV traveling east on Lake Mead changed lanes, crossing into a bicycle lane and striking the bicyclist.

“The bicyclist had no apparent reflective or lighting devices on the bicycle,” police said. “Also the bicyclist was not wearing a protective helmet.”

The 19-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition, but died of injuries from the crash on Saturday, police said.

Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the bicyclist.

The bicyclist’s death marks the sixth traffic-related fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

