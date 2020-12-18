Camel spotted inside Henderson Bath and Body Works

A camel and its owner were spotted shopping at a Bath and Body Works store in Henderson.

A bystander filmed the one-humped quadruped clopping through the store’s automatic door and into the retail location.

The camel may have been an emotional support animal. Or perhaps the camel was shopping for Vanilla Bean Noel body cream.

See for yourself in the video below.

A camel was spotted shopping at Bath & Body Works with its owner in Nevada. pic.twitter.com/1oHIsblKx4 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 14, 2020

