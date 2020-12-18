55°F
Henderson

Camel spotted inside Henderson Bath and Body Works

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2020 - 5:36 pm
 
A camel and its owner were spotted shopping at a Bath and Body Works store in Henderson. (Twitter)
A camel and its owner were spotted shopping at a Bath and Body Works store in Henderson.

A bystander filmed the one-humped quadruped clopping through the store’s automatic door and into the retail location.

The camel may have been an emotional support animal. Or perhaps the camel was shopping for Vanilla Bean Noel body cream.

See for yourself in the video below.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

