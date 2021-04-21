78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Henderson

Child injured after vehicle crashes into Henderson business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2021 - 12:53 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child suffered what was described as a “very minor” injury as a result of falling debris after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in Henderson.

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. into the business on the 700 block of East Horizon Drive, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a possible medical episode. No other injuries were reported.

City officials inspected the building and deemed it safe to remain open.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
2
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
3
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
Tempest Storm, legendary burlesque star, dies at 93
4
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
5
LETTER: Nevada mask mandate will remain
LETTER: Nevada mask mandate will remain
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST