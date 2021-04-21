Child injured after vehicle crashes into Henderson business

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a possible medical episode.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child suffered what was described as a “very minor” injury as a result of falling debris after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in Henderson.

The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. into the business on the 700 block of East Horizon Drive, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a possible medical episode. No other injuries were reported.

City officials inspected the building and deemed it safe to remain open.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.