Coroner identifies Henderson man who died in motorhome fire

The 81-year-old Henderson man who died Tuesday in a motorhome fire has been named by the Clark County coroner.

He was Milton Lloyd Benson of Henderson, the coroner said; his cause of death has not yet been determined.

The fire to Benson’s motorhome started about 5:30 p.m. at Midway Trailer Park, on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Benson was at first able to escape the flames, but later collapsed as he tried to extinguish the blaze with a garden hose.

Neighbors at the scene tried to help. Together, they pulled Benson farther from the flames and doused the fire until crews arrived.

Benson was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died.

The fire, which the Fire Department deemed accidental, caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.

