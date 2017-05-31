ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Coroner IDs Henderson man who died in electrical fire

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2017 - 10:51 am
 

The 91-year-old Henderson man who died Tuesday morning in an electrical fire has been identified.

He was John Gilbert Duffin, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Duffin was in a bedroom at his residence on the 200 block of Basic Road when the fire broke out about 1:50 a.m., according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The fire was reported by a passerby, and arriving crews saw heavy smoke coming from the single-story home’s attic vents, according to the department.

The total estimated loss is $85,000.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

