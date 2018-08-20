Coroner IDs Henderson pedestrian who died after truck crash

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was killed after being hit by a car in Henderson.

Shee Tun Lee, 62, was hit by a 2003 Ford F-150 after walking into its path on Warm Springs Road about 10:15 p.m. Friday, Henderson police said. The driver of the car, which was traveling east on Warm Spring Road near Pecos Road, did not see Lee, who was wearing dark clothes and was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Lee, who was from Henderson, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, police said. The coroner’s office ruled his death an accident.

Police said it did not appear that speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash marks Henderson’s seventh traffic-related fatal this year.

