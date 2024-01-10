41°F
Henderson

Developers wanted: Henderson moving foward on reimaging of former Fiesta site

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2024 - 10:25 am
 
The former Fiesta Henderson site on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Henderson. The hotel-casino has been demolished. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The former Fiesta Henderson site on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Henderson. The hotel-casino has been demolished. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
A presentation is given about an option for a site development plan for the Fiesta site at Vall ...
A presentation is given about an option for a site development plan for the Fiesta site at Valley View Recreation Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The old Fiesta Henderson site off of Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway. (City of Henderson photo)
The old Fiesta Henderson site off of Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway. (City of Henderson photo)

Developers are wanted to help Henderson redevelop the site of the former Fiesta Henderson casino into a sprawling project that could host community and sporting events.

The city of Henderson announced Wednesday that it is seeking developers — putting out a request for qualifications — with a vision for the site and that want to work in partnership with the city. The city has said it’s looking to add an indoor recreational facility to the Fiesta site that can host sporting events and other entertainment options to turn the property into a “destination” for Southern Nevada.

Some of the desired uses for the property, besides sports, could include hospitality, family-focused entertainment and plenty of open spaces for the public, according to a city document outlining the vision for the development of the Fiesta site.

“We envision this site as a destination for residents and visitors to enjoy year-round, and we look forward to partnering with someone who can make that happen,” said Jared Smith, the Henderson director of economic development and tourism, in a statement.

Henderson bought the 35-acre site which used to house Station Casino’s Fiesta casino in 2022 for $32 million. At the time of the sale Smith said this site could be a “gateway” to Henderson’s downtown as it’s near Lake Mead Parkway and Interstate 11 and can be a “billboard” for Henderson.

The window for developers to get involved on this project opened on Wednesday and the deadline for a developer to submit qualifications closes on Feb. 5, according to a city webpage detailing the Fiesta project. It should be in late February or early March when Henderson will notify developers that moved on in the selection process and a contract could be awarded in March or April.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

