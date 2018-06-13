Driver killed in fiery crash in Henderson

A man died in a fiery crash early Wednesday in Henderson, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the Southwest Gas pressure limiting station, 917 E. Horizon Ridge Parkway, near Kind Avenue, police said.

A witness told police they saw a 2016 Nissan Versa traveling south on East Horizon Ridge Parkway when it drove onto a dirt path and crashed into a hydraulic excavator. The car burst into flames after the crash, police said.

The Henderson Fire Department found the driver inside the car. The driver will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The deadly crash will not be counted as a traffic fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

