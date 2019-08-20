Eastern Avenue repaving project to begin in Henderson Monday

The $2.25 million repaving project will occur on Eastern Avenue between St. Rose and Horizon Ridge parkways.

A $2.25 million repaving project will improve Eastern Avenue between St. Rose and Horizon Ridge parkways and Jeffreys Street between St. Rose and Sunridge Heights parkways. The project begins Aug. 26 and runs through December. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Repaving will begin next week on a stretch of Eastern Avenue in Henderson.

A $2.25 million repaving project on Eastern between St. Rose and Horizon Ridge parkways will begin Monday, Henderson officials announced Monday.

Additional work will begin on Monday on Jeffreys Street between St. Rose and Sunridge Heights parkways as well.

Both projects consist of repaving the roads, sidewalk replacement, modifications to sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, new signage and lane striping.

Lane restrictions will be in place for the duration of the project, scheduled to finish in December, with some lanes reduced or closed at various times.

The work on Jeffreys Street will create two lanes of traffic in each direction and will be completed before lanes on Eastern are reduced, serving as an alternate route for motorists.

Sidewalk ramp modifications to meet ADA standards also will take place on Eastern between Horizon Ridge Parkway and Summit Grove Drive and on Sunridge Heights Parkway from Eastern to Majestic Ridge Court.

Funding for the project is provided by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Henderson’s Department of Utility Services.

As those projects occur, the city will conduct a feasibility study for Eastern between Pebble Road and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

The study will provide recommendations to maximize and improve traffic flow along Eastern, with a focus on the intersections at St. Rose Parkway and the 215 Beltway. The study is slated for completion in the spring.

