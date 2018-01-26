Evidence found of ethics violation by Henderson Mayor Debra March

The three-member Commission on Ethics panel unanimously found “sufficient credible evidence” that March failed to disclose her relationship with the Henderson Community Foundation during City Council votes related to the foundation.

Henderson Mayor Debra March was accused of two ethics violations last year. This week, one complaint was dismissed while the other was found to be sufficient. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

An ethics complaint against Henderson City Councilwoman Gerri Schroder was dismissed this week. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Henderson Mayor Debra March violated a state ethics law, but the ethics commission is giving her a slap on the wrist.

March will be given training as punishment.

Commission Executive Director Yvonne Nevarez-Goodson and March will propose a training plan to the panel for approval. If the panel does not approve the agreement, or if March declines to enter into the agreement, the commission may conduct a hearing to determine other “corrective action.”

In a statement Thursday, March said, “The Commission has dismissed one of the two allegations against me and is offering to dismiss the second one without a finding that I violated any part of the state ethics code.”

March acknowledged that she will work with the commission on an agreement to receive additional ethics training. “I respect the recommendation of the Commission and it’s my hope that this will help bring further clarity to this section of the ethics code for other elected officials,” she said.

The unanimous decision comes almost five months after the ethics complaint was filed by former Henderson City Council candidate Thomas Wagner.

“It’s nice to see the board take action against this behavior and hopefully she will think about her actions when things come in front of her,” Wagner said in a text message.

The panel dismissed the allegation that March was required to abstain from voting. They also dismissed the complaint against Councilwoman Gerri Schroder regarding her ties with the foundation.

Campaign finance records show that Schroder’s campaign donated more than $7,500 to the Henderson Community Foundation, while March’s campaign donated $1,650. March and Schroder are members of the foundation’s chairman’s council.

The complaint claims March only disclosed her relationship with the foundation because she had launched an investigation into the Friends of the Henderson Police Department Foundation.

“Any ethics complaint is a betrayal of public trust,” Wagner said.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.