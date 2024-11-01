46°F
Henderson

Fatal crash closes Sunset Road near Interstate 11

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2024 - 5:06 am
 
Updated November 1, 2024 - 5:08 am

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Henderson, closing Sunset Road at Interstate 11, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:53 a.m. In addition to the Sunset east- and westbound closure, the northbound off-ramp at Sunset to go onto I-11 (U.S. Highway 95) is closed.

This area will be closed for several hours for the investigation, according to NHP, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

