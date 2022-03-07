Fiery crash in Henderson kills 1

Henderson Police Department (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A fiery two-vehicle crash killed a man in Henderson early Monday.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. at Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway after a 2010 Lexus coupe rear-ended a 2005 Jeep SUV, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

The crash caused the Jeep’s fuel tank to burst into flames, engulfing both vehicles, police said.

The driver of the Jeep was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Police suspected speed was a factor in the crash but impairment was not.

Henderson police did not specify any charges filed as of Tuesday against the driver of the Lexus.

