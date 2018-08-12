Fire department’s open house excites visitors in Henderson

Residents took part in the Henderson Fire Department open house at Fire Station 98 on Saturday.

Phenix Teixeira, 2, and his mother Jade Teixeira meet firefighter Eric Whaley at Fire Station 92 in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. City of Henderson Fire Department holds an open house at a different fire station in Henderson every month to educate and connect with the public. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Phenix Teixeira, 2, and his mother, Jade Teixeira check out a rescue vehicle at Fire Station 92 in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. City of Henderson Fire Department holds an open house at a different fire station in Henderson every month to educate and connect with the public. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Henderson residents visit Fire Station 92 in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. City of Henderson Fire Department holds an open house at a different fire station in Henderson every month to educate and connect with the public. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Sydnee Graham, 8, center, and Amelia Mendez, 7, right, learn about CPR from medical services officer Monica Manig at Fire Station 92 in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. City of Henderson Fire Department holds an open house at a different fire station in Henderson every month to educate and connect with the public. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Everett Bambauer, 4, tries on a kid-sized firefighter uniform at Fire Station 92 in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. City of Henderson Fire Department holds an open house at a different fire station in Henderson every month to educate and connect with the public. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

The City of Henderson holds an open house every month at a different fire station.

The City of Henderson started the open houses almost three years ago with the goal of better accommodating the public’s interest in their local fire stations according to city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards.

“We’ve had great success,” Richards said. “Even after three years we’ll still get several hundred people at each of our open houses.”

At the open house, visitors sat inside rescue vehicles, learned about CPR, took home keepsakes such as fire hats and more.

There are 10 fire stations in Henderson serving 310,000 residents.