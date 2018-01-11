First candidate declares for 2019 Henderson City Council race

Former Henderson redevelopment manager Michelle Romero announced her bid for Henderson City Council Ward I seat on Wednesday.

Henderson Ward 1 City Council Candidate Michelle Romero (Courtesy)

Ward 1 Councilwoman Gerri Schroder is term-limited. She was elected to the Henderson City Council in April 2007 and re-elected in 2011 and 2015.

“I want to see the city continue moving forward into the future, while also maintaining its goal to be premier,” Romero said. “I think we have a fantastic community, and I believe we’re heading in the right direction. We just need to continue to grow smartly, so we have the right infrastructure and technology in place that will allow us to keep up with global trends and developments.”

Before retiring from the city in 2016, Romero worked in Henderson for 25 years, the last nine as the city’s redevelopment manager.

Projects that Romero worked on included the Union Village health care complex, Cadence master plan community and improvements in the Water Street District.

Romero owns a consulting firm that specializes in redevelopment, economic development and planning issues. She also serves on the Community Advisory Board for Henderson Hospital and is a board member for Parallel Innovation Labs, a nonprofit organization created to build educational and laboratory infrastructure.

Although the filing period for the municipal election does not start until January 2019, Romero said she made the announcement early because she is a “planner by design.”

And early dives into city elections have not been rare in Southern Nevada. Three candidates have declared their intentions to run for Las Vegas City Council seats next year.

