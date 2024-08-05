Green Valley High School to host memorial for beloved coach, journalism teacher

Eric Johnston’s colleagues and family described him as someone who was deeply dedicated to his job, rarely missing a day of school and staying up late to work on the yearbook and paper.

Green Valley head coach Eric Johnston reacts during the fourth quarter of a basketball game against Beverly Hills during the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Green Valley won 52-39. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A memorial for beloved Green Valley High School journalism teacher Eric Johnston will be held at the school’s gym Sunday.

Principal Kent Roberts said the memorial will be held at 2 p.m. and will be open to the public.

Johnston, 48, died on July 26.

He taught journalism and English classes, advised the InvestiGator newspaper and coached basketball at Green Valley in Henderson. Colleagues and family described him as someone who was deeply dedicated to his job, rarely missing a day of school and staying up late to work on the yearbook and paper.

Under Johnston’s supervision, the InvestiGator — named for the school’s Gator mascot — dominated the Review-Journal’s High School Journalism Awards.

It won best newspaper and best news website this year. It also took eight first place awards in categories like feature writing, photography and illustration and page one design.

Roberts said the memorial service is a way for the community to give Johnston his due.

“It’s really about honoring the service of someone who worked so hard and so long for students and athletes and never asked for anything, never needed a pat on the back,” he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.