About 10 preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine’s Day with the senior residents at the memory care community Poet’s Walk in Henderson on Thursday.

Elise Adoor, 5, center, makes a Valentine's Day themed craft with Barbara Wokosky, 85, at Poet's Walk, a memory care community, in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine's Day with the senior residents. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Katerina Smith, 4, hands out Valentine's flowers and a card to Elly Fanizz at Poet's Walk, a memory care community, in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine's Day with the senior residents. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Katerina Smith, 4, hands out Valentine's flowers to Erika Totera at Poet's Walk, a memory care community, in Henderson, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine's Day with the senior residents.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jack Jones, 4, hands out Valentine's flowers to Jeff Nichol as his mother Jenny looks on at Poet's Walk, a memory care community, in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine's Day with the senior residents. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Katerina Smith, 4, right, and Elise Adoor, 5, center, make a Valentine's Day themed craft with senior residents at Poet's Walk, a memory care community, in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine's Day with the senior residents. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine's Day with the senior residents at Poet's Walk, a memory care communities, in Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Elise Adoor, 5, center, makes a Valentine's Day themed craft with Barbara Wokosky, left, and Mary Johnson at Poet's Walk, a memory care community, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Henderson. Preschoolers, toddlers and their moms celebrated Valentine's Day with the senior residents. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The kids and the seniors made a Valentine’s Day-themed craft together. The kids are part of the local Mom’s Club.