Henderson animal shelter achieves 91.7 percent ‘no kill’ rate
Henderson’s animal shelter had a 91.7 percent “no kill” rate in 2019 — a slight increase over the previous year, the city announced.
That means the city of Henderson’s Animal Care and Control Facility may be named a “no-kill” shelter — a national designation for facilities with an average live exit rate above 90 percent — for two years in a row, the city said in a Jan. 15 news release.
In total, 4,492 animals were brought to the shelter in 2019. None was euthanized due to a lack of space at the facility, the city said.
Last year, 853 animals were returned to their owners — a 12.25-percentage-point increase compared with 2018 — and 2,277 were adopted out, the city said. Plus, 46 animals were released to rescue organizations.
Henderson’s animal shelter is an open-admission facility, meaning no animals are turned away, the city said. The shelter reported a 3-percentage-point increase in the number of incoming pets in 2019.
The shelter is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 300 E. Galleria Drive. For more information, call 702-267-4970 or visit cityofhenderson.com.