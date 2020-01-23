Henderson animal shelter achieves 91.7 percent ‘no kill’ rate

Henderson’s animal shelter had a 91.7 percent “no kill” rate in 2019 — a slight increase over the previous year. In total, 4,492 animals were brought to the shelter in 2019.

A cat looks from a kennel during the Clear the Shelters event at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A dog for adoption plays in the grass during the Clear the Shelters event at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility in Henderson, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Henderson’s animal shelter had a 91.7 percent “no kill” rate in 2019 — a slight increase over the previous year, the city announced.

That means the city of Henderson’s Animal Care and Control Facility may be named a “no-kill” shelter — a national designation for facilities with an average live exit rate above 90 percent — for two years in a row, the city said in a Jan. 15 news release.

In total, 4,492 animals were brought to the shelter in 2019. None was euthanized due to a lack of space at the facility, the city said.

Last year, 853 animals were returned to their owners — a 12.25-percentage-point increase compared with 2018 — and 2,277 were adopted out, the city said. Plus, 46 animals were released to rescue organizations.

Henderson’s animal shelter is an open-admission facility, meaning no animals are turned away, the city said. The shelter reported a 3-percentage-point increase in the number of incoming pets in 2019.

The shelter is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 300 E. Galleria Drive. For more information, call 702-267-4970 or visit cityofhenderson.com.