Henderson beautification project puts neighbors at odds

A beautification project in Henderson is pitting neighbors against one another in a move that critics call a backhanded attempt to create a homeowners association.

Resident Todd Farino, who opposes the city of Henderson's Neighborhood Improvement District project, stands next to a couple of dead trees that line the Meridian Estates neighborhood near Robindale and Pecos Road in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Resident Todd Farino, who opposes the city of Henderson's Neighborhood Improvement Distric project, looks at dead shrubbery that lines the Meridian Estates neighborhood near Robindale and Pecos Road in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Resident Todd Farino, who opposes the city of Henderson's Neighborhood Improvement Distric project, looks at dead shrubbery that lines the Meridian Estates neighborhood near Robindale and Pecos Road in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Rather than watering the trees that line the parameter of the Meridian Estates neighborhood, some homeowners have resorted to cutting off trees to avoid high water bills in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Resident Todd Farino, who opposes the city of Henderson's Neighborhood Improvement District project, examines a stump on the parameter of the Meridian Estates neighborhood near Robindale and Pecos Road in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Resident Todd Farino, who opposes the city of Henderson's Neighborhood Improvement District project, walks past dead shruberry that lines the Meridian Estates neighborhood near Robindale and Pecos Road in Henderson, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Robert Herr, the city’s public works director, parks and recreation department, said the project is meant to bring the community together to maintain the landscape in the perimeter of the Meridian Estates near Robindale Road and Pecos Road.

The project will replace trees, plant new shrubbery and remove toxic material. It will add grading and install an irrigation system, accent boulders and rock mulch, Herr said. He said the city has “no intention of creating an HOA” in the 166-home neighborhood.

“We simply want to bring the community together, so that everyone can share equally in the cost,” Herr said.

The estimated total is $537 per home, and the payment would be divided over two years into semi-annual installments of $134.25. Long-term maintenance is estimated to be approximately $52 per year per home. An additional service fee related to the Neighborhood Improvement District will include a cost of about $36 the first year and $19.27 in subsequent years.

“I brought my home with the intention of not having additional bills,” said Todd Farino, who has lived in the neighborhood for three years. “The perimeter homes were suppose to take care of the area: It’s what they signed up for according to our CC&Rs.”

The project was unanimously approved by the Henderson City Council on Jan. 16 and will cost an estimated $89,080.

The developer’s intent was to create covenants, conditions and restrictions that would place the homes behind the perimeter responsible for maintaining the area, but a homeowners association was never formed, multiple residents have said.

Resident Ken Person, who presented the petition to the city last April, called the project a “major help.”

“The original developer dropped the ball,” Person said. “The neighborhood was supposed to be an HOA, but it never materialized. The perimeter has been a complete mess, and it’ll never get resolved without this project. It’s too much work for us.”

Person said he and other neighbors have spent thousands of dollars to maintain the area. He estimates that roughly 50 trees have died in the area within the past 20 years.

Laurie Amicucci, an opponent, said 55 people have signed a petition to oppose the project. She added that at least three other people were discounted by city officials but should qualify because they are homeowners. Opponents need at least 56 to fight the project.

Homeowners in the neighborhood have 15 days after the ordinance becomes effective to file a court action.

Amicucci said they hope to find a pro bono lawyer who can help them with the case. The ordinance could be introduced March 6.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.