Henderson calling for veterans to add names to memorial wall

The city of Henderson wants to add more resident veterans’ names to the Veterans Memorial Wall.

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Henderson. Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the City of Henderson to be engraved in the Veterans Memorial Wall later this year. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Henderson. Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the City of Henderson to be engraved in the Veterans Memorial Wall later this year. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Henderson. Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the City of Henderson to be engraved in the Veterans Memorial Wall later this year. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Henderson. Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the City of Henderson to be engraved in the Veterans Memorial Wall later this year. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Henderson. Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the City of Henderson to be engraved in the Veterans Memorial Wall later this year. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the city of Henderson to be engraved in the Veterans Memorial Wall later this year.

Only veterans who have been residents of Henderson during a period of their service qualify to be added to the monument. When submitting an application, documentation verifying their service and Henderson residency are required.

The veterans recognized on the wall fall into five categories: Vietnam veterans, Persian Gulf War veterans, Global War on Terror veterans, veterans killed in action and deceased veterans.

The added names will be revealed on Nov. 5, during Henderson’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. The deadline to submit a veteran’s name for consideration is Sept. 25. This deadline allows for evaluation, approval and engraving of the names prior to the ceremony.

“We will take everyone as long as they make eligibility requirements,” said Kathleen Richards, the city of Henderson’s senior public information officer.

First dedicated to veterans on Nov. 11, 1994, the wall began with 1,213 veterans’ names. Now the monument bears the names of over 1,850 veterans.

“It’s really heartwarming to see them come out, their families come out with them,” said Richards.

Danielle Havis, a Henderson senior law enforcement support specialist, is one among the family members of veterans honored on the wall. She is the granddaughter of Felix Havis, a deceased Air Force veteran.

“The wall has been a wonderful place for my family to remember him and honor his service,” Havis said via email. “We feel blessed that his name appears on the deceased veterans wall every time we see it.”

Havis recalled hearing stories of both intense battle and of exotic kinds of food from her grandfather when he would talk about his time with the military. She said she usually visits the memorial wall once a month.

“We take pride in Felix’s name, but every person up there is just as deserving,” Havis said, “It’s an unspoken family, and I’m thankful that the city offers this opportunity.”

More information on the Veterans Memorial Wall and the veteran nomination forms can be found on the city of Henderson’s website.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him @MarkCredicoII on Twitter