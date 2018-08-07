Henderson ceremony opens Purple Heart Plaza — PHOTOS

The city of Henderson had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for the Purple Heart Plaza in downtown.
Mayor Debra March, members of the Henderson City Council and representatives of Purple Heart Veterans Chapter 730 honored combat war veterans and all those who have served.
The plaza, at 101 Market St., features the nationally recognized Purple Heart Monument and has a donor brick program. Engraved pavers can be purchased to honor someone who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The area, designed to be a gathering place in downtown, has a shaded seating area and game tables and will be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.
The Purple Heart is awarded to any service member who is wounded or killed in action. Henderson became the first Purple Heart City in Nevada in January 2014.