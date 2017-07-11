Henderson Chamber of Commerce taps new chairman

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce has selected a business law attorney its chairperson.

Robert Anderson (File)

The chamber announced on July 1 that Robert Anderson, a partner at the Snell and Wilmer business law firm, will serve as chairman for a one-year term. Anderson was previously the chamber’s vice chairman, has served on the chamber board of directors and was chairman of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The chamber of commerce is a nonprofit organization started 70 years ago. It promotes and supports businesses that are members of it.

“The Henderson Chamber of Commerce has played a pivotal role in our city’s growth and development through the years and continues to deploy strategies that are vital to keeping Henderson a vibrant and thriving community,” said Anderson in a statement.

Anderson has been a resident of Southern Nevada for 10 years and has lived in Henderson for seven years. His other community involvement includes serving as chairman of the Issues Mobilization Political Action Committee, chair of the board of directors of the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation and a member of the board of directors for the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

