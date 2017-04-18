ad-fullscreen
Henderson

Henderson couple quit airline careers to start float-spa business

By Danny Webster / View
April 17, 2017 - 5:56 pm
 

Henderson couple Chris and Vianca Mertes first experienced floating, a type of water therapy aimed at healing aching joints and chronic back and neck pain, in March 2016.

Seven months later, they made a business out of it. Allure Floatspa, 10870 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, opened Dec. 2.

“You’re by yourself,” Chris said, referring to the “float spa” rooms with a shallow pool of water and Epsom salt. “You don’t have to deal with a massage therapist or having to talk to anyone.”

Chris and Vianca didn’t study medicine before starting the business. They were flight attendants and lived in Southern Nevada for 14 years before moving to Fort Worth, Texas, to work for RVR Aviation, a charter-jet company. Vianca remained a flight attendant, and Chris was director of safety.

But they missed Henderson

“We quit our jobs and sold our house (in Texas),” said Vianca, who added they rented out their Henderson home while they were gone. “We really missed being out here.”

But it was in Fort Worth where Chris and Vianca found floating.

When entering Allure Floatspa, you’re taken into a room that resembles a doctor’s office. There are two floating rooms; one is a singles room, which is also handicap accessible, and one is a couples room.

Showers are inside, and they’re required before and after the float. Earplugs, neck pillows and robes are available.

Through a glass door is an 8-by-6-foot room that holds 10 inches of water filled with more than 1,300 pounds of Epsom salt. The water is refiltered after every float.

Once in the water and floating, the main light in the room turns off, leaving only music and a colored light underwater. There’s also an option to turn off all lighting.

The business booked its 500th float April 6.

Chris and Vianca are the only two who work at Allure. They do all bookings and paperwork in three-ring binder, rather than using software.

Chris and Vianca promote through Groupon and Yelp. A one-hour session costs $75, but if a guest sees a lower price on Groupon, Chris said they will honor that price.

While Epsom salt is used mainly for physical healing, Chris and Vianca say it’s just as effective for those dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Experience working for an airline has helped Chris and Vianca prepare guests who are nervous about being in an enclosed environment.

“You get a lot of people who are really excited or really afraid,” Vianca said.

During a recent visit, Silverado Ranch resident Roger Roeseman said he turned off the music and lights to get a full-sensory experience.

“It’s like meditation,” he said. “You kind of lose your body in there.”

Chris and Vianca said they have invested $200,000 in the business and plan to open two more spa rooms if bookings pick up.

“We love the people and the area here,” Vianca said. “Hopefully they keep coming back.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@viewnews.com or call 702-477-3834. Follow @DannyWebster21 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Circular
