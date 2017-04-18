Henderson couple quit airline careers to start float-spa business

The inside of the singles room at Allure Floatspa. Guests have the choice to turn the light off inside the spa, should they want to float in complete darkness. (Danny Webster/View)

Allure Floatspa owners Chris and Vianca Mertes. (Danny Webster/View)

Guests can pass the time waiting for their float by reading one of Chris Mertes’ books, available in the front lobby. (Danny Webster/View)

At the far back of Allure Floatspa is a room with extra towels and a makeup table. (Danny Webster/View)

Henderson couple Chris and Vianca Mertes first experienced floating, a type of water therapy aimed at healing aching joints and chronic back and neck pain, in March 2016.

Seven months later, they made a business out of it. Allure Floatspa, 10870 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, opened Dec. 2.

“You’re by yourself,” Chris said, referring to the “float spa” rooms with a shallow pool of water and Epsom salt. “You don’t have to deal with a massage therapist or having to talk to anyone.”

Chris and Vianca didn’t study medicine before starting the business. They were flight attendants and lived in Southern Nevada for 14 years before moving to Fort Worth, Texas, to work for RVR Aviation, a charter-jet company. Vianca remained a flight attendant, and Chris was director of safety.

But they missed Henderson

“We quit our jobs and sold our house (in Texas),” said Vianca, who added they rented out their Henderson home while they were gone. “We really missed being out here.”

But it was in Fort Worth where Chris and Vianca found floating.

When entering Allure Floatspa, you’re taken into a room that resembles a doctor’s office. There are two floating rooms; one is a singles room, which is also handicap accessible, and one is a couples room.

Showers are inside, and they’re required before and after the float. Earplugs, neck pillows and robes are available.

Through a glass door is an 8-by-6-foot room that holds 10 inches of water filled with more than 1,300 pounds of Epsom salt. The water is refiltered after every float.

Once in the water and floating, the main light in the room turns off, leaving only music and a colored light underwater. There’s also an option to turn off all lighting.

The business booked its 500th float April 6.

Chris and Vianca are the only two who work at Allure. They do all bookings and paperwork in three-ring binder, rather than using software.

Chris and Vianca promote through Groupon and Yelp. A one-hour session costs $75, but if a guest sees a lower price on Groupon, Chris said they will honor that price.

While Epsom salt is used mainly for physical healing, Chris and Vianca say it’s just as effective for those dealing with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Experience working for an airline has helped Chris and Vianca prepare guests who are nervous about being in an enclosed environment.

“You get a lot of people who are really excited or really afraid,” Vianca said.

During a recent visit, Silverado Ranch resident Roger Roeseman said he turned off the music and lights to get a full-sensory experience.

“It’s like meditation,” he said. “You kind of lose your body in there.”

Chris and Vianca said they have invested $200,000 in the business and plan to open two more spa rooms if bookings pick up.

“We love the people and the area here,” Vianca said. “Hopefully they keep coming back.”

Allure Floatspa Where: 10870 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103 Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (appointment by phone only) Information: Call 702-587-5703 or visit allurefloatspa.com

Reporter’s notebook I hadn’t heard of floating before going to Allure. All I knew was water and salt were involved. But when my fiance and I tried out the couples float, I quickly learned why it was so popular, and I understood why the other customers felt great afterward. It was definitely relaxing, but for those who have a tough time shutting their brains off (like me), the slightest distraction can throw you off. I felt my neck tightening up halfway through, which didn’t allow me to be fully relaxed. It was of no fault of the actual floating experience, but it could to take more than one float for people to get accustomed to this sort of therapy. Danny Webster/View

