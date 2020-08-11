107°F
Henderson

Henderson extends youth programs to help with distance learning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2020 - 4:11 pm
 

Henderson will continue offering its Battle Born youth programs to help with distance learning this fall.

The programs — Battle Born Kids and Battle Born Teens — will be extended into December. Battle Born Kids serves children ages 5 through 12. The program for older children serves ages 10 through 14.

The cost is $20 per child, per day. Registration may be done online by midnight the day before attendance. Registration may also be done in person the day of attendance, pending availability.

To help with distance learning, kids attending the programs will have access to public Wi-Fi and space to do their school work. City staff will help kids with logging in, but are not responsible for school work productivity. Kids must bring their own school supplies, including a laptop.

Lunch and a snack are provided. According to the city’s website, the programs will feature other activities that could include games, crafts, sports and movies.

Battle Born Kids is available at Black Mountain Recreation Center, the Henderson Multigenerational Center, Silver Springs Recreation Center and Whitney Ranch Recreation Center. Battle Born Teens is available at the same locations, plus Valley View Recreation Center.

The programs are open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early drop-off and late pick-up options are available at the Black Mountain Recreation Center and Henderson Multigenerational Center locations for an additional fee.

Registration starts Friday at noon for the program that runs Aug. 24 through Oct. 2. More information on future programs is available on the city’s website.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

