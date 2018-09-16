Henderson festival celebrates Pacific Islander culture — PHOTOS

Visitors got a strong taste of Hawaiian culture Saturday during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza in downtown Henderson.

Zaydee Eras, 9, of Las Vegas, left, performs with Halau Hula 'O Kaleimomi during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hoku Kapanui of Las Vegas performs with Halau Hula 'O Kaleimomi during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gwen Fred of North Las Vegas performs with Halau Hula 'O Kaleimomi during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hoku Kapanui of Las Vegas performs with Halau Hula 'O Kaleimomi during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Me’A Roberts cooks spam at the Kama’aina Kravings booth during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clarence Chong of Henderson takes Mochi for a stroll during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sage Dang, 17, left, uses a hula hoop while waiting for people to engage in a game involving the hoops during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Hoկlauleա at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Dang, a Key Club member at Silverado High School, was a volunteer at the event. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Luke Yacksyzn, 17, left, Brian Nguyen, 17, center, and Kailani Sampayan, 16, try to keep cool during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Taylor Takemoto, 5, of North Las Vegas has some cotton candy during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Brandon Chan, 17, right, talks with, from left, Richard Walker, Ramiro Parocua and Ricardo Portillo during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza at 200 S. Water St. in Henderson on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The men, who served in the color guard for the event, are members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12 and Chan is a member of the ROTC at Sierra Vista High School. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Visitors got a strong taste of Hawaiian culture Saturday during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza in downtown Henderson.

The two-day festival includes crafts, a Keiki (children’s) zone with a petting zoo, Hawaiian vintage store, demonstrations and information booths. Also, there’s a car and motorcycle show.

The celebration is organized by the Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club (lasvegashcc.org). Festivities continue Sunday at the plaza, 200 S. Water St. Admission is free.