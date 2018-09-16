Henderson festival celebrates Pacific Islander culture — PHOTOS

Visitors got a strong taste of Hawaiian culture Saturday during the 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival and Ho’olaule’a at the Henderson Events Plaza in downtown Henderson.
The two-day festival includes crafts, a Keiki (children’s) zone with a petting zoo, Hawaiian vintage store, demonstrations and information booths. Also, there’s a car and motorcycle show.
The celebration is organized by the Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club (lasvegashcc.org). Festivities continue Sunday at the plaza, 200 S. Water St. Admission is free.