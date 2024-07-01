100°F
Henderson Fire Department launches new recruitment website

Henderson Fire Department (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 10:31 am
 

The Henderson Fire Department has announced it has launched a new recruitment website ahead of its next open recruitment.

According to Henderson officials, the new website, JoinHendersonFire.com, “is a go-to resource for interested candidates to learn about the City of Henderson, application requirements, interview preparation and the Henderson Fire Academy.”

The Henderson Fire Department says recruitment for its next academy is planned for later this year.

“Our new recruitment website is a modern and engaging resource that showcases the essence of the Henderson Fire Department,” said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White. “By visiting JoinHendersonFire.com, applicants can connect directly with our personnel to help answer recruitment questions, learn about our benefits and why we are a national leading fire agency.”

Those interested in joining Henderson’s upcoming fire academy can learn more about the testing process and submit a job interest form to be notified about the event on the agency’s new website.

